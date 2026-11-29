Vietnam's government published a new decree spelling out which foreign workers will not need a work permit to live and work in the country

The list covers a wide range of roles, from business owners and diplomats to AI specialists and STEM educators

The new rules are scheduled to take effect in December 2026, giving employers and foreign nationals time to prepare

Vietnam has opened a window for thousands of foreign workers by releasing a detailed list of 18 occupational categories that will not require a work permit to live and work in the country.

Vietnam announces occupations to do without work permit.

Source: Getty Images

The Vietnamese government published a new decree outlining the full scope of the exemptions, with the rules set to come into force on 5 December 2026. The announcement has drawn attention from expatriates and international employers looking to understand how the updated framework will affect them.

Who qualifies for Vietnam's work permit exemption?

The decree covers an unusually broad range of workers. Business owners holding a contributed capital value of VND 3 billion or more in limited liability companies are included, as are chairpersons or board members of joint-stock companies meeting the same financial threshold. Press correspondents confirmed by Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also qualify, along with diplomats' relatives who are permitted to work under applicable international treaties.

Workers entering Vietnam to deliver professional or technical advisory services tied to non-refundable aid, ODA, or preferential loan programmes are also exempt, as are volunteers and those implementing international agreements signed by central or provincial agencies.

The list extends to foreign pupils, students, and trainees who hold internship agreements or job offers from Vietnamese organisations, as well as trainees aboard Vietnamese seagoing vessels. Workers responsible for establishing a commercial presence and those entering on official passports to serve state or political organisations are similarly covered.

Short-term workers and internal company transferees operating across the 11 service sectors under Vietnam's World Trade Organisation commitments also fall within the exemption, along with workers certified by ministries or provincial-level People's Committees and those granted special visa exemption cards under Decree No. 221/2025/ND-CP.

Vietnam's focus on high-skilled talent

Notably, the decree includes educators at foreign educational institutions, participants in joint academic programmes, and those holding master's degrees or higher in STEM or business disciplines, as well as professors, associate professors, and doctoral degree holders.

Experts working in strategic technology fields, along with their relatives, are exempt from the work permit requirement. Workers recruited under the Prime Minister's Decision on the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence Human Resources Development round out the list.

The inclusion of AI specialists and advanced educators signals Vietnam's broader ambition to attract high-skilled international talent as the country accelerates the growth of its digital economy. The December 2026 effective date gives businesses, foreign nationals, and government bodies sufficient time to review the new framework and align their processes accordingly.

Thailand lists countries eligible for visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Thailand had announced a visa-free policy covering 59 countries, opening its borders to millions of potential travellers.

The new scheme included a 30-day stay limit, with specific conditions attached to each eligible nationality.

Officials outlined the full list of qualifying countries as part of a broader push to boost tourism numbers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh