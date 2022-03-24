Kate Middleton and Prince William travelled to Bob Marley's home and it was more than fun for them

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down on Trench Town, Kingston, the birthplace of reggae, on Tuesday, March 22

Their visit caused mass hysteria in the neighbourhood as the royal couple was received by enthusiastic crowds

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are enjoying the sounds of Jamaica.

Royal couple relishes moments in Jamaica

According to Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to reggae legend Bob Marley’s former home, now a museum, in the Kingston neighbourhood,

The royal couple played the drums with some reggae musicians in the courtyard where Jamaica’s biggest superstar learned to perform.

William, 39, and Middleton, 40, learned about the impact of reggae and how it continues to be influential today. They even joined in some live music and played the drums.

The royal pair were received mobbed by crowds who chanted:

"We love you, we love you," as they walked to Trench Town Culture Yard and Museum in Jamaica’s capital.

Kate and William also tried out a bobsleigh made for two under the watchful eye of Jamaica’s latest Cool Runnings team before meeting Jamaica’s sporting greats.

Prince William, Kate celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their 10th royal wedding anniversary on April 29, 2011.

To celebrate the decade, the couple had a photo shoot during which they shared two beautiful photos with the public.

The photos, taken by Camera Press photographer Chris Floyd, show the couple all smiles in matching blue outfits.

Chris, the photographer, was elated to have had the honour of photographing the royals on their anniversary.

"The day I visited Cambridge for the first time in my life was also the day I was approached to photograph the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary. It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as the Duchess is a rather keen photographer," he said.

