Ghanaian Couple Who Met During High School Finally Get Married; Share Old Pictures
- Two old students of Sekondi College who met and started dating in 2011 have finally walked down the aisle
- The groom who confirmed the reports added that love isn’t about meeting the right person is all the mindset and prayers
- YEN.com.gh compiled what some old students of Sekco who witnessed the journey all through had to say
A young man in Ghana called Obede Bone Ocansey and his wife Victoria Pagne fell in love when they were in high school at Sekondi College back in the year 2011.
Exactly 11 years later, the duo have finally walked down the aisle and their beautiful before and after pictures are warming many hearts on social media.
Confirming the news about their wedding on his Facebook handle, the groom posted:
I don’t usually step foot on here, but when i do it’s all fireworks.. Love isn’t about meeting the right person is all the mindset and prayers.. Mr and Mrs Ocansey to the world..❤️❤️❤️I’m Grateful Jah for a successful marriage..
How Ghanaians are celebrating the couple
Popular Ghanaian showbiz personality, Tilo GH posted:
Love is always beautiful, always beautiful when the person loves you back and makes your heart smile… Congratulations to my visual art classmates Breezes Swiz & Obede Bone… I’m blessed and privileged to see the beginning of your love story, from the visual art class to the walk of life. Blessings to ur new lives and home. Praises be to God.
Aleta Kojo commented:
Awww. They weren't joking... Proud of u Boneless . Félicitations
Aba Eghan stated:
Love brewed in Sekco .... proud of you guys. Congratulations to you both.
Former Students of Achimota School Marry in Beautiful Traditional Wedding
In a similar report, a couple who reportedly began their relationship as friends at Achimota School in Ghana has proceeded to tie the knot in a beautiful customary wedding without a glitch.
Daniella and her significant other, who are both alumni of the prestigious Ghanaian school, married in February 2022 as their loved ones and family graced the gorgeous occasion.
The pair sported matching ensembles for their big day, with the bride adorned in a designer net dress over a Kente skirt.
