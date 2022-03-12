Two old students of Sekondi College who met and started dating in 2011 have finally walked down the aisle

The groom who confirmed the reports added that love isn’t about meeting the right person is all the mindset and prayers

A young man in Ghana called Obede Bone Ocansey and his wife Victoria Pagne fell in love when they were in high school at Sekondi College back in the year 2011.

Exactly 11 years later, the duo have finally walked down the aisle and their beautiful before and after pictures are warming many hearts on social media.

Confirming the news about their wedding on his Facebook handle, the groom posted:

I don’t usually step foot on here, but when i do it’s all fireworks.. Love isn’t about meeting the right person is all the mindset and prayers.. Mr and Mrs Ocansey to the world..❤️❤️❤️I’m Grateful Jah for a successful marriage..

Pictures of Breezes Swiz & Obede Bone Photo credit: Tilo GH

Source: Facebook

How Ghanaians are celebrating the couple

Popular Ghanaian showbiz personality, Tilo GH posted:

Love is always beautiful, always beautiful when the person loves you back and makes your heart smile… Congratulations to my visual art classmates Breezes Swiz & Obede Bone⁩… I’m blessed and privileged to see the beginning of your love story, from the visual art class to the walk of life. Blessings to ur new lives and home. Praises be to God.

Aleta Kojo commented:

Awww. They weren't joking... Proud of u Boneless . Félicitations

Aba Eghan stated:

Love brewed in Sekco .... proud of you guys. Congratulations to you both.

Source: YEN.com.gh