Norway's 2026 Business Survey, drawing responses from over 13,000 businesses, identified a shortfall of 34,000 workers across the country

Health and care services recorded the steepest shortage, with an estimated 9,200 positions unfilled in 2026

Nine specific occupations across health, industrial work, and construction were flagged as facing the most critical gaps

Norway is grappling with a labour shortage of 34,000 workers, according to findings from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration's 2026 Business Survey.

Norway Names 9 Occupations That Need Workers Most As Vacancies Hit 34000

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The survey, described as the largest of its kind conducted in Norway, gathered responses from 13,119 public and private businesses between late January and mid-March 2026. Acting Director of Labour and Welfare Eve Vangsnes Bergli said the results point to a persistent and urgent demand for skilled workers, with health and care services continuing to bear the heaviest strain.

"Businesses are still reporting a great need for people, especially in health and care services. At the same time, many are outside the workforce. This shows that we have an important job to do to get more people into work, so that more people have the opportunity to contribute and businesses can meet their labour needs," Bergli said.

The 9 Occupations With the Biggest Shortages

The survey pinpointed nine occupations across three major fields as experiencing the steepest shortfalls. In the health sector, health professionals are short by 3,650 people, nurses by 1,850, and other health roles by 1,350. Within industrial work, construction machinery operators and industrial mechanics, energy installers, and welders all recorded significant gaps. In construction, carpenters and joiners are short by 1,150 people, electricians by 1,110, and other craftworkers by 950.

Health Sector Leads, But Industry and Construction Also Struggle

The health, nursing and care sector recorded the largest overall shortage at an estimated 9,200 unfilled positions in 2026. While this figure represents a decline of 1,700 compared to the previous year, it remains the most understaffed occupational group in the country.

Industrial work ranked second with a shortage of 5,750 workers, while the construction sector followed at 4,750 people short, despite a broader slowdown in that industry in recent years.

Bergli highlighted that the gaps across these three sectors reflect a consistent need for workers holding vocational certificates. "Norway needs more skilled workers. We see this consistently in health, industry and construction, which are the three occupational groups with the greatest shortage of workers," she said.

Regionally, Vestland reported the highest shortfall, requiring an estimated 6,300 workers, followed by Rogaland at 3,750 and Nordland at 2,950.

Overall, 18% of businesses said they had difficulty recruiting staff in the three months leading up to the survey, a drop of three percentage points from the year before. Of those struggling to hire, nearly 11% were unable to fill positions at all, while close to 8% were forced to bring on candidates who did not fully meet the qualifications required.

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Source: YEN.com.gh