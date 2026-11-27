The UK government replaced its long-standing automatic settlement path with a new system requiring migrants to actively earn permanent residency

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled four strict conditions every migrant must meet before their years in the UK even begin counting

The default waiting period for most migrants jumped from five years to ten, with some facing a 20-year wait under the new rules

A new chapter in UK immigration law has left millions of foreign nationals scrambling to understand whether they still have a future in the country they call home.

UK announces four permanent residency eligibility conditions.

Source: Getty Images

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stood before Parliament on 2 November 2026 to announce what the government described as an "earned settlement model," ending the near-automatic route to permanent residency that migrants had depended on for years. Prime Minister Andy Burnham backed the sweeping overhaul, which fundamentally changes who can stay in Britain for good and on what terms.

The 4 conditions migrants must satisfy

Before a migrant can even begin counting time towards settled status, they must clear four non-negotiable hurdles. They must hold a clean criminal record, a standard stricter than the previous threshold of a 12-month suspended sentence. They must demonstrate English proficiency equivalent to A-Level English as a foreign language. They must owe nothing to the taxpayer. And they must show a consistent history of National Insurance contributions.

Falling short on even one of these requirements means an application will be rejected outright, no matter how many years the person has spent living and working in the UK.

How long the wait will be

For those who do qualify, the timeline to settlement depends heavily on earnings and profession. The highest earners can apply after just three years. Those earning above £50,271, along with key public sector workers such as doctors, nurses, and teachers, qualify after five years. Care workers who honoured their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 annually are also eligible at the five-year mark, an acknowledgement of their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the majority of migrants, however, the standard waiting period has doubled from five years to ten. Those who have breached immigration rules at any point face the steepest climb: a minimum wait of twenty years before they can apply.

The government acknowledged that some visa routes had been exploited, noting that 1,800 employers had been stripped of their right to sponsor foreign workers after being found to have abused the care worker pathway.

Settled status in the UK grants holders unrestricted access to the labour market, the National Health Service, and the welfare system, making it one of the most significant milestones a foreign national can reach. The new policy means that milestone will now take considerably longer for most people to achieve.

US ends expedited visa appointments, lists affected countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had halted its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme.

The scheme, which ends on December 31, provided eligible visa applicants with the option to pay for a priority interview slot ahead of those in the standard queue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh