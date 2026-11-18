The Maltese government announced a ban on citizens from 12 countries applying for its permanent residency programme

The decision affects nationals from several African and Middle Eastern countries, raising concerns among Ghanaians with residency ambitions

Malta cited security and migration concerns as the basis for the sweeping policy change

The Maltese government has officially excluded citizens from 12 countries from participating in its Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), a move that has significant implications for African nationals, including Ghanaians, who have long considered the scheme a pathway to European residency.

The ban was announced by Maltese authorities and targets nationals from countries deemed to pose elevated security or migration risks.

Malta bans citizens of 12 countries from its permanent residency programme. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Applicants from the affected nations are no longer eligible to submit new applications under the programme, which previously allowed foreign nationals to gain permanent residency in Malta through qualifying investments.

Countries affected by Malta's residency ban

Among the 12 countries whose citizens have been barred from the programme are several African and Middle Eastern nations.

While the full list includes countries outside the African continent, the decision is particularly notable for Ghanaians and other West Africans who have pursued the MPRP as a route to living and working within the European Union.

Malta's residency programme has historically attracted applicants from across Africa owing to the country's EU membership, which grants residents broader travel and settlement rights across member states.

The government stated that the policy change was driven by concerns over national security and irregular migration patterns.

What the ban means for Ghanaians

For Ghanaians who have been exploring legal migration routes to Europe, Malta's MPRP had represented one of the more accessible investment-based options.

The ban effectively closes that door for those holding Ghanaian citizenship, pushing prospective applicants to consider alternative residency-by-investment schemes in other European countries.

Immigration consultants have noted that Ghanaians with existing applications submitted before the ban may face uncertainty over how their cases will be handled, though no official guidance has yet been issued specifically addressing pending files.

The Maltese government's decision reflects a broader tightening of investment migration schemes across Europe, with several EU member states reassessing their golden visa and residency programmes in response to pressure from Brussels over security vetting concerns.

Ghanaians considering migration to Europe are advised to consult licensed immigration lawyers to explore alternative legal pathways, including programmes in Portugal, Greece, and other EU member states that currently remain open to Ghanaian nationals.

Malta announces four permanent residence conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Maltese government published the requirements for long-term residence on its official Identità portal for third-country nationals.

Applicants were required to have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before they could submit their application.

The application process was handled entirely online, with a fee of €500 (approximately $530) due at the time of submission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh