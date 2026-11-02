Ireland's Department of Enterprise , Trade and Employment expanded the Critical Skills Occupation List by adding six new recognised occupations

The updated list spans sectors including agriculture, construction, healthcare, and the games industry

Holders of the Critical Skills Employment Permit can apply for long-term residency and bring dependants to Ireland

Ireland has expanded its Critical Skills Occupation List by adding six new roles, widening the pool of skilled workers eligible to apply for one of the country's most sought-after work authorisation pathways.

The update was published by Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and covers occupations across agriculture, construction, healthcare, intellectual property, and the creative sector.

Ireland adds six roles to its Critical Skills Occupation List, expanding work permit eligibility and offering access to long-term residency across key sectors. Image credit: Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

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Six new roles now recognised

The newly added occupations are: Agronomist, Construction Planner/Scheduler, Community Eye Care, Intellectual Property Professionals, Geospatial Surveyor (also referred to as Land Surveyor and Geomatics Surveyor), and Riggers within the Games Industry.

The Critical Skills Employment Permit is designed to attract highly qualified professionals in fields where Ireland faces a demonstrable shortage of domestic talent.

Beyond the right to work, permit holders can apply for long-term residency and bring dependants into the country, making it a particularly attractive route for those considering relocation.

What the additions signal about Ireland's economy

The inclusion of Agronomist and Community Eye Care reflects growing pressure in Ireland's agri-food and healthcare sectors, where specialist skills remain in short supply.

Intellectual Property Professionals join the list against the backdrop of Ireland's prominence as a European base for multinational technology and medical companies, where managing IP portfolios has become a core operational function.

The recognition of Riggers within the Games Industry points to Ireland's expanding presence in global gaming and interactive entertainment, a sector that has attracted considerable investment in recent years. Meanwhile, the addition of Construction Planner/Scheduler comes as Ireland continues to grapple with sustained demand for housing and infrastructure development, with project management expertise remaining a persistent gap across the sector.

The Geospatial Surveyor designation, which encompasses roles also known as Land Surveyor and Geomatics Surveyor, broadens the technical occupations covered under the scheme.

Together, the six additions reflect an effort by Irish authorities to align the permit framework with current and emerging labour market needs across a diverse range of industries.

Ireland removes visa appeal rights for some foreign nationals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Irish government had announced that it was removing the right to appeal a refused visa application for some foreign nationals.

The policy change creates a two-tier system in which the outcome of a visa refusal depends heavily on the type of application submitted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh