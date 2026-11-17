Germany's Nationality Act outlines specific conditions under which foreigners living outside the country can apply for naturalisation

Section 14 allows foreigners abroad with meaningful ties to Germany, including those married to German citizens, to qualify for citizenship

A separate provision under Section 15 addresses those whose German citizenship was lost due to persecution between 1933 and 1945

Germany has set out several legal routes through which foreigners residing outside the country may obtain German citizenship, with the conditions for each pathway detailed in the country's Nationality Act.

Germany outlines legal routes through which foreigners residing outside the country may obtain German citizenship. Credit: Matthias Rietschel

Source: Getty Images

The legislation identifies distinct categories of applicants, each governed by a separate section of the Act, with eligibility requirements varying depending on an individual's personal history and connection to Germany.

Section 14 of the German Nationality Act provides the primary route for foreigners living outside Germany to pursue naturalisation. Under this provision, an applicant must demonstrate meaningful ties to Germany sufficient to justify the granting of citizenship.

The same section makes specific provision for foreigners whose spouse or registered civil partner holds German citizenship. Such individuals may qualify for naturalisation provided that at least one partner's residence abroad serves a recognised public interest.

Section 13 addresses a related but distinct group: former German citizens and their minor children who currently live outside the country. These individuals may apply for naturalisation once their identities and nationalities have been confirmed and they meet the broader eligibility requirements set out in the Act.

Right to restitution under Section 15

A separate and distinct route exists under Section 15 of the Act for individuals whose connection to Germany was severed as a direct consequence of persecution between 30 January 1933 and 8 May 1945.

The provision covers those who lost or gave up German citizenship during that period in connection with persecution, were prevented from acquiring citizenship through marriage or legitimisation, were denied naturalisation despite meeting the requirements, or lost their ordinary residence in Germany during those years.

Descendants of such individuals share the same entitlement to apply.

Applicants must have legal capacity or a legal representative to qualify. However, the Act disqualifies anyone who has received an incontestable prison sentence of at least two years for an intentional offence, or against whom preventive detention was ordered in connection with their most recent conviction.

The provision draws a clear boundary at 8 May 1945. As a general rule, individuals who renounced or lost German citizenship after that date, or who were born to or adopted by someone who did, fall outside the scope of Section 15.

An exception exists for those whose citizenship was lost specifically through marriage to a foreigner or through legitimisation by a foreigner with legal effect under German law, who retain the right to claim naturalisation under this route.

Germany outlines work visa application process

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had published the requirements foreigners must satisfy to obtain a work visa through the work experience route.

The process eliminates the need for applicants to engage third-party agents, giving them a clear and direct path to begin their journey to work in Germany.

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Source: YEN.com.gh