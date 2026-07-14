Turkey's government confirmed only nine African countries qualify for its eVisa programme in 2026, leaving most of the continent without online access

A total of 48 countries from multiple continents have been included on the list of nations eligible for the eVisa in 2026

Citizens from all other African countries must apply for a Turkish visa through a diplomatic mission, a process that is lengthier and more document-intensive

Turkey has published the full list of African countries whose citizens qualify for its electronic visa programme in 2026, with only nine nations on the continent making the cut.

Under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey's eVisa programme confirms that only nine African countries qualify for online access in 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The announcement, confirmed through the official Turkish eVisa portal, shows that the vast majority of African nationals remain excluded from the streamlined online application process and must instead pursue a visa through traditional diplomatic channels.

9 African countries on Turkey's eVisa list

The nine African nations whose citizens are eligible for the Turkey eVisa are Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Mauritius, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa.

Citizens from all other African countries are required to contact a Turkish embassy or consulate directly to obtain a visa, a process that typically involves more paperwork and longer processing times compared to the online route.

The eVisa system is designed to allow qualifying travellers to complete their application entirely online, removing the need to visit a Turkish diplomatic mission in person.

It is commonly used for tourism and short stays, and its availability is broadly considered a significant convenience for those who meet the requirements.

How the Turkey eVisa application works

Eligibility alone does not guarantee approval. The Turkish government directs prospective applicants to the eVisa portal, where they are required to select their country of travel and travel document type before they can confirm whether they qualify and what supporting documents apply to their specific circumstances.

Criteria vary depending on both the applicant's nationality and the type of travel document held, meaning two citizens from the same eligible country could face different requirements based on their passport type.

For travellers from the 46 African Union member states not featured on the list, the visa process requires direct engagement with Turkish diplomatic missions, which can demand more extensive documentation and take considerably longer to complete.

Turkey's eVisa publication comes as several countries around the world have recently updated and released their visa entry requirements.

Nations including the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have all made similar announcements in recent months, drawing attention to the varying levels of travel access available to African passport holders globally.

Spain gives eight African countries visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain had officially confirmed its 2026 visa entry requirements, with only eight African countries qualifying for visa-free access.

Nationals holding ordinary passports from Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde, and Rwanda are exempt from obtaining a visa before travelling to Spain as of April 2026.

Travellers from these countries may enter Spain without the administrative and financial burden typically associated with applying for a Schengen visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh