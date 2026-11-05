The Netherlands has ended the permanent residency pathway for asylum seekers as part of new European immigration rules that took effect in June 2026

Asylum residence permits will now be issued for three-year renewable terms instead of leading to permanent status

The Netherlands Immigration and Naturalisation Service confirmed that decision timelines and family reunification rules have also shifted under the new framework

The Netherlands has shut the door on permanent residency for asylum seekers, following sweeping changes introduced through the European Pact on Migration and Asylum.

Netherlands publishes guidance on asylum seekers. Photo credit: Atlantic Council.

Source: Getty Images

The Netherlands Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) published updated guidance confirming that the new rules came into force on 12 June 2026. Under the previous system, asylum seekers could work towards a permanent asylum residence permit after several years of legal residence in the country. That pathway no longer exists for anyone granted a permit from that date onwards.

What the New Asylum Rules Mean

Going forward, asylum residence permits will be valid for three years at a time, with holders required to apply for renewal once that period expires. The IND also clarified that any renewed residence card will carry 12 June 2026 as its start date, regardless of when the applicant originally received their permit in the Netherlands.

People who already held permanent asylum residence status before the cutoff date are protected under a transitional provision and will retain their existing status. Applicants who submitted their cases before the new rules took effect will also have their applications processed under the older procedure.

Decision Timelines and Family Reunification

The revised framework introduces clearer timeframes for processing asylum claims. Applicants following the standard procedure can expect a decision within six months, while those placed on the accelerated track, typically nationals from countries designated as safe, face a three-month window.

Family reunification has also been affected. The IND stated that it is temporarily pausing decisions on certain family reunification applications while it works through the requirements of the new rules.

There remains one alternative route to more stable legal status. Asylum seekers who have lived in the Netherlands for at least five years with a valid residence permit may still be eligible to apply for a long-term EU residence permit, which sits outside the asylum framework and offers a different form of protection.

The changes form part of a broader European effort to standardise immigration and asylum procedures across member states, with several other countries expected to implement similar adjustments in the coming months.

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Source: YEN.com.gh