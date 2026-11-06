Norway recorded roughly 34,000 job vacancies, prompting authorities to identify the sectors struggling most to find workers

The Norwegian government listed nine occupations where labour shortages are most acute, spanning healthcare, construction and education

Skilled foreign workers who meet Norway's requirements could be eligible to apply for positions across the identified shortage occupations

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Norway is facing a significant labour shortage, with approximately 34,000 job vacancies recorded across the country, according to recent data from Norwegian authorities.

In response, the government has identified nine occupations where the demand for workers is most pressing.

Norwayl lists 9 occupations badly hit by severe labour shortage. Photo credit: WOJTEK RADWANSKI & Morsa Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The shortfall spans several key sectors of the Norwegian economy, reflecting broader demographic shifts and an ageing population that has placed strain on essential services.

Nine occupations in highest demand

The occupations Norway has flagged as most critically understaffed include general practitioners and specialist doctors, nurses and midwives, care workers and nursing assistants, early childhood educators, primary and secondary school teachers, engineers and technicians, construction workers and electricians, IT specialists and software developers, and drivers including lorry and bus operators.

Healthcare roles dominate the list, with the country's medical and social care infrastructure under considerable pressure.

Norway's public health system relies heavily on trained professionals, and the current gap between supply and demand has prompted authorities to look beyond its borders for solutions.

What this means for foreign workers

Norway operates a structured immigration system that allows skilled workers from outside the European Economic Area to apply for work permits, provided they secure a job offer and meet qualification requirements.

Workers from EEA countries, meanwhile, retain the right to live and work in Norway without a separate visa.

Salaries in Norway are among the highest in Europe, and the country consistently ranks near the top of global quality-of-life indices.

The standard working week is 37.5 hours, and employees are entitled to a minimum of 25 days of annual leave.

Prospective applicants are advised to verify their qualifications against Norwegian standards, as certain professions, particularly in healthcare and education, require formal recognition from the relevant Norwegian regulatory bodies before a candidate can practise.

The vacancy figures underscore a widening skills gap that Norway, like many other western European nations, is working to address through a combination of domestic training initiatives and targeted international recruitment.

Belgium opens 68 shortage occupations to foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Belgium's Brussels Capital Region published an official labour shortage list covering 68 occupations across 10 sectors.

Health and Social Services led the list with 17 roles, followed by Construction and Technical and Industrial Professions with 14 each.

Foreign nationals whose profession appeared on the list could find it easier to secure a work permit through the Brussels Capital Region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh