A beautiful couple bagged their PhD same day and decided to pose for a photo together but their toddler son stole the show

The boy joined the photo session and is seen in one standing in between his parents and then in another, being held should high by his father

The beautiful photo which was shared on Twitter has gone viral and made so many social media users emotional

A couple has just shown how good it could feel having your toddler son attend your own graduation ceremony.

Not only that, both the husband and the wife were graduating and bagging their PhD on the same day from the same university and the kid joined them in celebration.

The couple brought their toddler son to their Ph.D. graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @DProcopeBell

Toddler son steals the show

In one of the photos shared on Twitter, the little boy is seen standing between his parents as they posed for a photo in their graduation gowns.

In another photo, the boy was seen being carried shoulder-high by his father to the admiration of many internet users.

Twitter users react

@CasseroleFood

"You have a TODDLER and completed two PhDs? Do you guys ever get to sleep? Congrats and may you now get a nap!"

@UkrainianSkies commented:

"Two PhDs while raising a baby?? If I were HR, I'd hire you even if that was all that you put on your CV."

@abee867 said:

"Congratulations to you both... If it's Nigeria.. they will make sure dey frustrate on of the spouse so that dey won't have this moment.. you'll hear something like; my supervisor say make I go do field work again o."

@smurfysax reacted:

"The best tweet I’ve read all day Danielle. What an accomplishment. Kudos!!!"

@dianne_inkpen remarked:

"Congratulations you two for completing your PhD’s. That is quite an accomplishment. In addition another and the best accomplishment is your beautiful child who looks so very happy."

