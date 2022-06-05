A Nigerian man has shared a viral video indicating that he has finally fulfilled his mum's wish of flying in an airplane

According to the man, his mother deprived herself of many things so as to see him through in life and also to give him a better life

The video has sparked emotions on social media as many who saw it agree that mothers deserve such special treatments

A Nigerian mum's wish of flying in an airplane has finally been fulfilled by her son who has shared a nice video of the moment.

The video seen on Instagram by YEN.com.gh shows the woman in her most happy state inside the airplane.

The son fulfilled her mother's wish of flying in an airplane. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv and Aaron Foster/Getty Images.

It has always been her wish

Accordirng to what could be gleaned from the video, it was recorded a the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The super excited mother was in the airplane with her son and both wore smiling faces as they made gestures to the camera.

She sacrificed for me

The young man said through a write-up on the video that the mother sacrificed and deprived herself so as to give him a better life.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@amarachi_igwe1 said:

"Doing this for my mom next year by God's grace."

@coprakary commented:

"This song too sweet abeg. Who else notice?"

@____yeesha said:

"I’m definitely going to do more for my mom."

@onyembupu commented:

"Awww God bless you more for doing that bruh. Some will fly their girlfriend first before their mother. See men na your mama be your first love. Anything way you no fit do give your mama no do am give girlfriend."

@victoromowole said:

"Mothers deserve everything yes, but what about our fathers? Dont dey deserve everything good too?"

@dianejohn4luv said:

"There’s something very s*exy about men who takes care of their mom I hope my future husband treats his mom like a Queen cos all mothers deserve the best."

