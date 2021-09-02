A Nigerian man, Denu Bon, has taken to social media to celebrate as he is set to bag a university degree with his mother on the same day

While he will bag a bachelor's degree in architecture from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun state, his 51-year-old mother will be conferred with a doctoral degree

Denu, in a lengthy celebratory post, showered encomiums on his mother for being resilient in furthering her studies against all odds

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian man, Denu Bon, has excitedly announced on Linkedln that he would be graduating from the university on the same day with his mother.

Denu said that his mother's first academic sojourn at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun state began in 1992 when she secured admission for pre-degree studies after 5 years of not getting admitted.

He celebrated his resilient mother for furthering her education Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Denu Bon

Source: UGC

According to him, his mother, Elizabeth Ogunbona, had her bachelor's degree in 1998 but was hell-bent on furthering her education to the zenith.

However childbearing and family demands stood in her way, making her wait for many years before continuing the quest for further studies.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Denu said in 2018, his mum successfully aced her doctoral thesis while combining being a school owner, managing a start-up and school work.

She sacrificed for her kid

Unfortunately, his mum couldn't complete the program as she sacrificed her fees for her daughter's.

In 2018, Elizabeth reenrolled for the doctoral degree in agricultural extensions and will finally be graduating as she got to pay the program fees.

Many describe his mother as a source of inspiration

Oluwakemi Sheba said:

"Denu Bon This is amazing! .,.. Now I know where you got all the paparazzi from.

"Congratulations to momsie "

Adedapo Adedare wrote:

"Wow your mom is a source of inspiration to us all... Big ups to her, and double congratulations to your family."

Ogooluwa G. Adeoye remarked:

"Wow wow wow...... Hearty congratulations to mummy.

"If she didn't give up then who am I to be tired of education....

"Your mom story is inspiring.

"Now I know where you get the energy to combine achitecture, writing and book publishing."

Okoli Jacinta stated:

"Wow!..your mom is an inspiration, her determination and focus is commendable

"Congratulations to you two Denu Bon."

Man helps wife celebrate graduation days after her mom passed

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a loving husband has helped his wife celebrate her incredible achievement while at the same time honouring his late mother-in-law who died just days before her daughter's big day.

Mrs Gomolemo Kgabage obtained her B.Ed. Degree with a pass and an impressive 34 distinctions. Despite the many challenges the year has brought both husband and wife remain confident that God has a plan for their lives.

"Congratulations to my special Wife, Mrs Gomolemo Kgabage for obtaining her B.Ed. Degree (34 Distinctions) from the North West University on the 30th June. Sad part was that, on 23rd of June, just few days before her graduations mother passed away, it has not been easy but God Still remains Faithful and Good," the husbands post read. "

Source: Yen