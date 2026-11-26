The United States government outlined 63 qualifying professions for the TN nonimmigrant visa, available to citizens of Canada and Mexico

Successful TN visa applicants can receive up to three years of authorised employment in the US, with renewable extensions and no maximum cap

The 63 professions span four broad categories, ranging from general and medical roles to scientific and teaching positions

The United States government has published a definitive list of 63 professions that make Canadian and Mexican citizens eligible for a TN nonimmigrant work visa, granting approved applicants up to three years of authorised employment in the country.

US clarifies 63 professions eligible for 3-year TN work visa. Photo credit: AP News.

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The TN visa operates under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and is governed by § 214.6 of Title 8 of the Code of Federal Regulations.

It permits qualified professionals to work for a US employer on a temporary basis, provided they hold a prearranged position, satisfy the educational or licensing requirements of their profession, and do not intend to settle permanently in the country.

Extensions of up to three years are available at a time, with no overall limit on how long a professional may hold TN status, as long as they continue to meet the eligibility criteria.

US TN work visa: 63 qualifying professions

The eligible roles, drawn from Appendix 2 to Annex 16-A of Chapter 16 of the USMCA, fall into four categories.

The general category covers 25 professions, including accountant, architect, computer systems analyst, economist, engineer, graphic designer, hotel manager, industrial designer, interior designer, land surveyor, landscape architect, lawyer, librarian, management consultant, mathematician, range manager, research assistant (at a post-secondary institution), scientific technician, social worker, silviculturist, technical publications writer, urban planner, and vocational counsellor, as well as a disaster relief insurance claims adjuster.

The medical and allied professionals category lists 12 roles: dentist, dietitian, medical laboratory technologist, nutritionist, occupational therapist, pharmacist, physician (for teaching or research only), physiotherapist, psychologist, recreational therapist, registered nurse, and veterinarian.

The scientist category is the largest, comprising 23 roles that include agriculturist, animal breeder, animal scientist, apiculturist, astronomer, biochemist, biologist, chemist, dairy scientist, entomologist, epidemiologist, geneticist, geochemist, geologist, geophysicist, horticulturist, meteorologist, pharmacologist, physicist, plant breeder, poultry scientist, soil scientist, and zoologist.

Finally, the teacher category covers three settings: college, seminary, and university.

How to Apply for US' TN Visa

The application process differs depending on the applicant's nationality. Canadian citizens may apply directly at a US port of entry, an international airport, or a pre-clearance station. Mexican citizens, however, must first secure a TN nonimmigrant visa at a US consular office before presenting it upon entry.

All applicants are required to submit documentation covering their profession, a description of the role they will perform, the anticipated duration of their stay, their educational qualifications or professional credentials, and details of their agreed remuneration. Degrees earned outside Canada, Mexico, or the United States must be assessed by a recognised credentials evaluation service.

The TN classification carries a multiple-entry designation, allowing holders to re-enter the United States during their authorised period without reapplying from scratch, provided their employer and professional activities remain unchanged.

US offers 3-year TN work visas to citizens of Mexico, Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had extended three-year work visa eligibility to citizens of Mexico and Canada under the Trade NAFTA (TN) visa programme.

The initiative was established under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

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Source: YEN.com.gh