The US Department of Homeland Security issued a final rule in 2026 ending automatic employment authorisation extensions for certain foreign nationals

The rule finalises an interim regulation that DHS first introduced on October 30, 2025, affecting holders of specific work permit categories

Affected workers must now secure a newly approved permit before continuing employment, unlike the previous system that allowed them to keep working during renewal

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has scrapped automatic work permit extensions for certain categories of foreign nationals, under a final rule that took effect in 2026.

US warns foreign workers as automatic extensions for some expiring permits end. Photo credit: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published the regulation, which formalises an interim measure DHS first put in place on 30 October 2025. The agency reviewed public comments submitted in response to that earlier interim rule before issuing the definitive version.

What new US work permit rule changes

Under the previous arrangement, foreign nationals whose Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs), formally known as Forms I-766, were about to expire could continue working lawfully while USCIS processed their renewal applications. That automatic bridging period has now been removed for workers in the affected categories.

Going forward, those individuals must wait until they have a newly approved EAD in hand before they can legally return to or continue employment. Workers in categories not covered by the regulation remain unaffected.

DHS cited the need to strengthen "benefit integrity" as the primary driver behind the change, stating that all immigrants should be properly vetted and screened before receiving a fresh period of work authorisation.

Legal basis behind the decision

USCIS drew its authority to implement the rule from two legislative provisions. The first is Section 103(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which empowers the Secretary of Homeland Security to administer immigration laws and establish the necessary regulations. The second is Section 102 of the Homeland Security Act, which vests all DHS functions in the Secretary.

Foreign nationals currently in the middle of a renewal process, or those approaching their EAD expiry date, are advised to verify their specific employment authorisation category against the updated USCIS guidelines to determine whether the automatic extension they previously relied upon still applies to them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh