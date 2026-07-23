American actor Terry Crews shared an unforgettable moment with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

The pair met for the first time at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro

Crews shared a heartfelt tribute to Vinicius on social media following their meeting

Popular American actor and producer Terry Crews has been spotted having an unforgettable moment with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in Brazil.

Terry Crews shares an unforgettable moment with Vinicius Jr at Christ the Redeemer in Rio. Image credit: Terry Crews.

Source: Instagram

The viral video comes following speculation about the Real Madrid attacker undergoing a chin harmonisation procedure.

Earlier this week, Brazilian outlet TMC Esporte reported that Vinicius underwent the procedure at a clinic in Goiânia, shortly after Brazil's exit from the 2026 World Cup, sparking widespread comparisons of his before-and-after photos.

Subsequently, photos of him on vacation surfaced, showing him relaxing shirtless in white shorts and a silver chain, reigniting the same debate over his changed appearance.

His meeting with Crews now adds to a string of public sightings that have kept him in the spotlight throughout his break.

Terry Crews meets Vinicius Jr in Rio

Crews shared a lengthy post on social media describing the encounter, along with photos of the pair together, including one showing Vinicius Jr jumping onto his back.

He began by describing the moment itself, writing:

"The very first time I met Vini Jr, and it happened at Christ the Redeemer in Rio! What a moment. What a blessing. A true dream come true. Vini is one of the greatest and most exciting footballers in the world. His talent, speed, athleticism, and everything he does on the field are absolutely incredible."

He went on to describe what struck him most about meeting Vinicius in person, adding:

"I have been such a huge fan, but meeting him in person, I was just as impressed by his heart, his spirit, and the love he carries for Brazil. And yes, the first time we met, Vini jumped right on my back!"

The Instagram video of Terry Crews and Vinicius Jr's meeting in Rio is shown below.

Fans react to Crews and Vinicius' meeting

Reaction to the post was overwhelmingly warm, with many fans charmed by Crews' enthusiasm.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Tina wrote:

"Terry Crews fanboying over Vini Jr at Christ the Redeemer is so pure. The man got a piggyback ride from his idol and wrote a whole love letter about it."

Helen said:

"I like how they are celebrating like they just scored goals on a football pitch."

CUBA commented:

"They all have good things to say about Vini. But some of you still think he's a bad person."

Football Era added:

"This is bigger than football. Two legends sharing a genuine moment."

Evelyn Nova wrote:

"A beautiful friendship and an unforgettable moment. Much love to Terry and Vini!"

JAYME FIRST said:

"Terry Crews and Vini linking up at Christ the Redeemer is wholesome as hell. That back jump moment sums up Vini's energy perfectly, pure joy and charisma."

Harry Kane spotted with Burna Boy at club

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that England captain Harry Kane was spotted at the same club as Burna Boy, sparking rumours the pair spent the evening partying together.

Kane has previously named Burna Boy as his favourite artist, once telling ESPN UK he would love to see the singer perform live.

A video shared by Pulse Nigeria showed Kane vibing alongside Burna Boy and his Spaceship crew, racking up over 85,000 views within hours.

Source: YEN.com.gh