A Ghanaian blogger announced the passing of renowned Kumasi-based lawyer William Kusi of Dominion Chambers on November 7, 2026

Lawyer Kusi, who was 56 years old, was widely known for representing Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, following the musician's death

He also served as a leading campaign figure for Ken Agyapong in the Ashanti Region during the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries

William Kusi, a prominent Ghanaian lawyer and partner at Dominion Chambers in Kumasi, reportedly died at 56.

Akosua Serwaa's Lawyer, William Kusi of Dominion Chambers, Dies at 56, Tributes Pour In

Source: Facebook

News of Lawyer Kusi's demise broke on November 7, 2026. KDI MEDIA shared the news in an emotional Facebook video, paying tribute to the late legal practitioner and describing him as a thorough gentleman and a hard-working man who devoted himself to serving the needy.

William Kusi's Legal Career and Public Profile

Based in Kumasi, Lawyer Kusi built a reputation as one of the more recognisable figures in Ghanaian legal circles.

In the past year, he was best known publicly for representing Akosua Serwaa, the wife of celebrated highlife musician Daddy Lumba, in legal proceedings that followed the musician's death.

That case brought Kusi significant national attention and cemented his standing as a family law practitioner of considerable repute.

Beyond the courtroom, he was also an active figure in Ghanaian political circles, serving as a leading campaign manager for Ken Agyapong in the Ashanti Region during the New Patriotic Party's 2026 presidential primaries.

Tributes Follow the News of His Passing

The KDI MEDIA blogger, visibly distressed throughout the video segment, described Kusi as a brother rather than merely a colleague or acquaintance, noting that he was not an uncle figure but someone who carried himself with warmth and closeness toward those in his orbit. She described him as "one of the best family lawyers that Ghana has ever produced" and extended her deepest condolences to his family.

The video tribute praised his character repeatedly, with the presenter noting that at 56, Kusi remained a "nice gentleman" whose death had left her heartbroken. She confirmed that his passing had been verified and urged viewers to pray for his soul and comfort for those he left behind.

Watch the KDI MEDIA tribute video honouring the late Lawyer William Kusi]

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Source: YEN.com.gh