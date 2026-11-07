Akosua Serwaa's Lawyer, William Kusi of Dominion Chambers, Dies at 56, Tributes Pour In
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
- A Ghanaian blogger announced the passing of renowned Kumasi-based lawyer William Kusi of Dominion Chambers on November 7, 2026
- Lawyer Kusi, who was 56 years old, was widely known for representing Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, following the musician's death
- He also served as a leading campaign figure for Ken Agyapong in the Ashanti Region during the NPP's 2026 presidential primaries
William Kusi, a prominent Ghanaian lawyer and partner at Dominion Chambers in Kumasi, reportedly died at 56.
News of Lawyer Kusi's demise broke on November 7, 2026. KDI MEDIA shared the news in an emotional Facebook video, paying tribute to the late legal practitioner and describing him as a thorough gentleman and a hard-working man who devoted himself to serving the needy.
William Kusi's Legal Career and Public Profile
Based in Kumasi, Lawyer Kusi built a reputation as one of the more recognisable figures in Ghanaian legal circles.
In the past year, he was best known publicly for representing Akosua Serwaa, the wife of celebrated highlife musician Daddy Lumba, in legal proceedings that followed the musician's death.
That case brought Kusi significant national attention and cemented his standing as a family law practitioner of considerable repute.
Beyond the courtroom, he was also an active figure in Ghanaian political circles, serving as a leading campaign manager for Ken Agyapong in the Ashanti Region during the New Patriotic Party's 2026 presidential primaries.
Tributes Follow the News of His Passing
The KDI MEDIA blogger, visibly distressed throughout the video segment, described Kusi as a brother rather than merely a colleague or acquaintance, noting that he was not an uncle figure but someone who carried himself with warmth and closeness toward those in his orbit. She described him as "one of the best family lawyers that Ghana has ever produced" and extended her deepest condolences to his family.
The video tribute praised his character repeatedly, with the presenter noting that at 56, Kusi remained a "nice gentleman" whose death had left her heartbroken. She confirmed that his passing had been verified and urged viewers to pray for his soul and comfort for those he left behind.
Watch the KDI MEDIA tribute video honouring the late Lawyer William Kusi]
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh