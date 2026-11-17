The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security published the official conversion requirements

Applicants must meet two sets of document requirements: a basic list and an additional category-specific list

Golden Residence holders are not automatically eligible for the Blue Residence and must apply separately

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The United Arab Emirates has released the official criteria Golden Residence holders must satisfy to convert their status to the Blue Residence, one of the country's most exclusive long-term visa categories.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) published the requirements, structuring them into two distinct tiers: a basic document set applicable to all applicants, and a supplementary set that varies according to the category under which an individual is seeking eligibility.

The UAE has published Blue Residence conversion requirements for Golden Residence holders. Image credit: Morsa Images, Anadolu/Getty Images

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Documents required for UAE Blue Residence conversion

Under the basic requirements, all applicants must submit a passport valid for more than six months, a recent personal photograph, valid health insurance, and proof of medical fitness.

Beyond those standard documents, the ICP outlined a range of additional materials that may be required depending on an applicant's specific eligibility category. These include recommendation letters, scientific publications, business plans, financial statements, and experience certificates.

What is the UAE Blue Residence?

The Blue Residence is a long-term visa established by the UAE to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental sustainability and climate action. It sits alongside the Golden Residence within the country's portfolio of premium long-term visa options, with the key distinction being that the Blue Residence is linked specifically to environmental impact as its qualifying criterion.

The ICP's latest publication makes clear that holding a Golden Residence does not automatically entitle a person to the Blue Residence. Existing holders must actively apply for conversion and demonstrate that they meet the stated requirements.

The authority has not indicated a fixed processing timeline for conversion applications. Prospective applicants are advised to consult the ICP's official portal for the most current guidance before submitting any documentation.

UAE eases restrictions, sets 21-day entry rule

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had reopened its doors to Ugandan nationals after months of travel restrictions.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), working alongside the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), announced the update.

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Source: YEN.com.gh