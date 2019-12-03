Janet Easley, an Indianapolis resident has been feeding the deprived for nearly 40 years

The benevolent woman fed ten thousand people in 2018

Easley has said that 2019 will not be different

Kind-hearted Janet Easley has been serving Thanksgiving dinner to thousands of needy people in central Indiana every holiday for the last 38 years.

Indianapublicmedia.org writes that Janet Easley has welcomed everyone to the Turner Family Thanksgiving Meal, which will be held at three locations across Indianapolis in 2019.

Easley has invited everybody including children and parents especially single parents going through hard times.

Meet the Black woman who has fed thousands for free on thanksgiving for almost 40 years Photo credit: @hanmariethomas

Source: Twitter

She will be serving "Turkey, potatoes or mashed potatoes, corn and green beans.''

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Easley doesn’t do it alone; she gets help from 200 volunteers, plus inmates from the Indiana Women’s Prison who cook the turkeys.

Easley fed nearly ten thousand people last year and she expects close to the same number this year.

''I feel content, when I know that I did something to make someone happy,'' Indianapublicmedia quoted Easley as saying.

Ghanaian Teacher Provides Free Uniforms to Students

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian teacher at the Mankessim M/A ‘A’ Basic School, Fredrick Mensah, has provided some pupils at his school with new uniforms through the help of a donor.

The primary one teacher, who doubles up as a subject teacher in Fante for primary four and five, revealed that the donor was inspired by his relationship with his students.

He mentioned that the donor, who is based outside the country, originally gave cash towards snacks for the pupils but convinced her to approve channeling the cash donation towards new uniforms.

Source: Yen.com.gh