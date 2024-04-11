TikTok sensation Jackline Mensah has shared her journey from a challenging childhood marked by financial adversity

In an interview, she recounted the poignant neglect of her father that negatively impacted her quest to become a paediatrician

The video of the heartfelt revelation of Jackline's childhood struggles triggered deep emotions in netizens online

Ghanaian TikTok star Jackline Mensah has opened up about her turbulent childhood as she recalled the mountains of challenges she faced due to financial reasons.

During an interview on Kingdom FM, the social media personality discussed her childhood quest to be a paediatrician and appear on television.

Jackline Mensah recounts her childhood struggles. Photo credit: fiifipratt1/Kingdom FM/jackline_mensah.

Source: Instagram

When asked why she did not pursue her quest to care for children, Jackline Mensah said she put the dream on the back burner due to her difficult childhood and financial difficulties.

''My dad never cared for me growing up because my mum refused to love him like he wanted,'' Mensah said.

Jackline Mensah recounted facing the prospect of being sent to an orphanage due to lack of care, but her grandmother stepped forward with unwavering love and care.

Watch the video below:

Jackline Mensah moves netizens

The poignant revelation of Jackline Mensah's childhood adversities stirred deep emotions among netizens on social media.

Majorrkissi said:

Praying for a day fathers will be appreciated a bit.

Georgesampson28 replied:

@majorrkissi, ask her who told her that story if not the mum.

