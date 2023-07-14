A video of an elderly man revealing why he has no plans to marry has caused a stir

The old man revealed that he gets ladies to sleep, hence has no plans to settle down

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the comments of the man

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Reactions have trailed a comment of an elderly Ghanaian man after he opened up on why he is not going to get married.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the elderly man, identified as Duabo King, revealed that he had crossed out marriage from his plans because he didn't see its value.

Elderly Ghanaian man reveals he won't marry Photo credit:@Official Jahbless Multimedia/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He explained that what he desires from marriage would be to make love with his wife, however, he is already getting that from other women.

"Why should I marry, if I want to sleep with a lady today, I will get, so why should I marry? These days with my phone, I can get a lady to sleep with any time I want, so marriage is not in the plans."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 17,000 likes and 400 communication.

Watch the video

Netizens were stunned by the comments of the young man

Ghanaians who reacted to the video were unhappy with the comments of the man

PASTOR KUBI OFFICIAL stated:

youth of this generation are not lucky difficult to get people to advise us. obiaa agyimi

Kakape indicated:

Telling the truth is simple

user3182494891547 stated:

Theses people will not kill me before my time herr

Bra_Disturb replied:

Herr I tell you these men are de real gamers

Lady says her boyfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has stirred after detailing why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

The pretty Ghanaian lady who was quizzed on why she broke up with her ex said it was because he was broke.

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh