A Ghanaian teacher, Fredrick Mensah, has provided new uniforms to some pupils at his school

The primary teacher at the Mankessim M/A ‘A’ Basic School embarked on the gesture with the help of a donor

He has uploaded heartwarming photos of the kind deed on his socials

A Ghanaian teacher at the Mankessim M/A ‘A’ Basic School, Fredrick Mensah, has provided some pupils at his school with new uniforms through the help of a donor.

The primary one teacher, who doubles up as a subject teacher in Fante for primary four and five, revealed that the donor was inspired by his relationship with his students.

He mentioned that the donor, who is based outside the country, originally gave cash towards snacks for the pupils but convinced her to approve channeling the cash donation towards new uniforms.

A donor's kind deed

''Miss Maame Christian, a beautiful Ghanaian woman who is not based in the country, was impressed and touched with the relationship I have with my school kids. She sent me a token of snacks for my kids as an appreciation.

''But, I insisted and persuaded her if we could channel the token for school uniforms for other kids who are not in my class but still needed school uniforms. Joyfully, she agreed. Here we are as we made ten beautiful school uniforms for the students,'' his post read.

Previous donation

It is not the first time he has provided students at his school with uniforms. Earlier this year, he gave six pupils free school uniforms through the help of another donor.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview about the kind deed, Mensah said:

''Teaching is my passion. I have a passion for teaching even though I'm not a professional teacher.

''[I] posted a video with my kids playing ''ampe'' during the break time, the video went viral. Some kids in the video were not wearing uniforms. A good Samaritan contacted me and gave me something for the kids. I bought the cloth and sewed for them.''

