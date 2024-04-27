Rapper Medikal is currently in London for the final preparations towards his historic debut concert on May 3

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has also arrived in the UK to lend his support to the rapper

Sheldon was given a warm reception by a couple of SM fans as he called on them in a men's grooming shop

All is set for Ghanaian rapper Medikal to cross off his ambitious O2 Indigo show from the bucket list.

The rapper is currently in the UK, activating the media as he ramps up preparations for the upcoming concert in London.

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has joined Medikal in London to help document his unprecedented journey.

Kwadwo chants with SM fans Photo source: Instagram/KwadwoSheldon, Instagram/AmgMedikal

Kwadwo Sheldon meets SM fans in London

Ahead of Medikal's upcoming concert at the O2 Arena's Indigo venue, Kwadwo Sheldon called on some Ghanaians based in the city.

The young men, who happen to be staunch followers of Shatta Wale, couldn't hide their excitement after meeting Kwadwo Sheldon despite the Youtuber's history with the artiste.

In a video shared online, Kwadwo Sheldon was spotted chanting with the SM fans in anticipation of Shatta Wale's stint as a supporting act for Medikal's show.

Fans react to Kwadwo Sheldon's recent visit to London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Kwadwo Sheldon's time with SM fans in London.

_kwamejunior said:

What is a bald man doing in a barbering shop

howplannedareyou wrote:

Ghanaians abroad. The blood still dey demma vessels inside. A Ghanaian will forever be a Ghanaian.

oju_bobo noted:

No bi you sheldon wey you talk say you no go talk shatta Wale ein matter again. You couldn't go by your word

Sheldon descends on Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Sheldon had lashed out at Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win over some recent comments the latter made about him.

Speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM, Kwadwo Sheldon, who appeared angry, did not mince words as he hurled invectives at Lil Win, saying he was not scared of him.

