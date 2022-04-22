Andy Aphour, a man in the US, has stabbed his Ghanaian sister to death during an altercation over house chores

The 26-year-old based in Evanston in Chicago reportedly killed his sister Karen Aphour on April 16

He has been arrested by the police and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and was ordered held on a $300,000 bond

A 30-year-old Ghanaian woman Karen Aphour has met her untimely death after her brother reportedly stabbed her to death during an altercation over household chores.

The suspect, Andy Aphour, a 26-year-old domiciled in Evanston in Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and was ordered held on a $300,000 bond.

A statement issued by Evanston police on Monday said Andy stabbed his sister Karen Saturday evening during a dispute over ''routine household chores'' on April 16 in Evanston, Fox32chicago reported.

Police response to stabbing incident

Officers responded around 9:20 pm to a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue and found Karen with several stab wounds.

Even though she was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival. The police later arrested Andy Aphour, who was still in the home as witnesses pointed him out as the suspect.

Fox32chicago reports that he also allegedly admitted to police that he stabbed his sister. He will appear before the court again on May 2 in Skokie.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to confirm the relationship between the two. Karen Aphour, also known as Lamisi Ayinpoka, was an alumna of the University of Ghana, Legon.

