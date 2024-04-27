Actor Oboy Siki has shared his thoughts about Lil Win's highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana

The Kumawood socialite bemoaned Lil Win's failure to recruit a top-notch director for the project

His comments come on the back of Lil Win's woes with Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon, who also criticised the movie

Ghanaian actor Lil Win, who took the country by storm with his latest film project, A Country Called Ghana, which features top Nollywood stars, has been receiving backlash from colleagues ever since the movie's trailer dropped.

Lil Win's Kumawood colleague, Oboy Siki, has expressed his thoughts about the project, describing the yet-to-be premiered project as subpar.

In a recent interview, Oboy Siki explained the basis for his degrading review of Lil Win's upcoming film.

Oboy Siki and Lil Win Photo source: Instagram/AdwoaTutugyagu, Instagram/OfficialLilWin

Source: Instagram

Oboy Siki blasts Lil Win's director

According to Oboy Siki, Lil Win's manager, who doubles as his director, is the cause of the actor's woes in the industry.

Oboy Siki blamed Fiifi Gharbin for underdelivering with Lil Win's project and recounted his involvement in the actor's feud with Martha Ankomah, which ended up in court.

In reaction to Oboy Siki's degrading comments, Lil Win, who is expecting a rousing reception for the movie when it hits the cinema, shared an excerpt of the interview on social media, saying, "Hmmmmmmm this country Ghana so nooo God knows everything."

Fans react to Oboy Siki's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they weighed in on Oboy SIki's review of A Country Called Ghana.

elikemkumordzie said:

“If nobody talks about you, then you are nobody” - 2 face Idibia. Keep pushing bro, you are almost there . And the talks brings more attention anyway. The movie will be a hit .

giftyayewasareofficial wrote:

The Movie Title alone is revealing the true colors of us, indeed a country called Ghana Ampa.. Kojo This Movie Is a Fire n is burning a lot of people .

accuracy_staybless_ noted:

This old daddy is funny please Godfather don’t mind him

Lil Win ramps up preparations for A Country Called Ghana premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had posted a video online flaunting a fleet of luxury cars rented to convey the cast to the venue, Silverbird Cinemas in Accra, on May 17, 2024.

Despite the constant backlash from colleagues and industry critics, the actor is poised to see his premiere become a resounding success.

Source: YEN.com.gh