Nana Adzigbli, a successful Ghanaian carpenter without any training has narrated how she was able to make it in life

The young woman indicates that she had aspired to become a lawyer and took a shot at other careers including TV presenting but it never worked

She decided to follow her father's last words for her to go into carpentry and that has proven as one of her best decisions as she now owns her own shop

Adzigbli Nana Ama Comfort, the popular Ama Endorsed on Instagram, has narrated how she became a successful carpenter after she aspired to pursue different careers but never made it in any.

Ama Endorsed recounted her amazing life story in a highly inspirational Q and A with YEN.com.gh.

Nana indicated that while growing up, she always wished to become a lawyer and although she could not pursue that after SHS at Aburi Presbyterian Sec. Tech, carpentry was the option to pursue.

Ama Endorsed, the Ghanaian SHS leaver & aspiring lawyer who became successful carpenter Photo credit: @_ama_endorsed

A indicates that she took a shot at modelling, acting, TV presenting and marketing but none of them offered her the returns and satisfaction she desired.

From this point, Nana remembered a piece of advice she received from her father in his last words, "you will never be successful in any career aside carpentry. You are born to lead the feminine generation into creativity"

Nana decided to take up carpentry with the little knowledge she picked from her father who was a carpenter himself.

Fast forward, the young woman now runs her own carpentry shop called Namas Decor GH and works with three gentlemen currently.

She has also bought herself a car and finished her family's uncompleted building.

