Fimybaby, a 23-year-old star on TikTok has declared herself the queen of Afrobeat in a video that is heaping reactions

The young lady, apart from being an actress and social media influencer, ventured into the music industry a while ago

Her latest song called Jaiye was released in May 2022, and she is confident about taking over the genre

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Maria Ruby Sodjinou, a beautiful social media influencer better known as Fimybaby who currently resided in Ghana has declared herself the world's queen of Afrobeat.

The 23-year-old actress, social media influencer, as well as musician who has already released a number of singles made the rather breathtaking statement.

Her latest song, Jaiye which was premiered on her YouTube channel on May 27, 2022, is already heaping reactions on social media.

TikTok sensation Fimybaby Photo credit: @fimybaby/TikTok

Source: Instagram

When asked to give a piece of advice to other young people dreaming of reaching her status, Ruby said:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

'"Everything you want to do is achievable. You just have to believe in yourself. Work hard because nothing good comes easy. Hard work and consistency and have the passion for whatever you are going for".

What social media users are saying

alukyjeanz_hola indicated:

Am just imagining if na Patapaa wey come say this the way dem go throw ahm insults but think off say she be woman na everybody dey type beautiful, nice, go higher like stonebwoy, yooo God bless wanna women cos men usually appreciate women than their own brothers

philip_lahai_kamara mentioned:

Don't get too excited wait for us your fan to tell u that

See the video below

Meet Albert Essel The KNUST Graduate Now A Full Time Social Media Influencer And Brand Promoter

Away from Ruby, a young Ghanaian graduate who finished the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the year 2021 has gotten himself an enviable space as a social media influence.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the gentleman named Albert Essel indicates that he currently makes a living through brand promotion as a Twitter influencer as well as a marketer for Ghanaian brand, Pizzaman.

How the online growth happened

Essel who studied BSc Agribusiness Management as an alumnus of Opoku Ware Senior High School and currently has over 175,000 followers indicated that he was able to grow the account within the space of three years.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh