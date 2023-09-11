President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced GH¢1,308 as the new producer price per bag of cocoa

President Akufo-Addo said this was the highest price to be paid to cocoa farmers across West Africa in a while

Former President John Mahama downplayed the development, saying the cocoa sector had been mismanaged

The government has raised the prices of cocoa bought from cocoa farmers by over 60%.

The recent price hike is part of measures to prevent cocoa smuggling and improve farmers' income.

President Akufo-Addo, when launching the new cocoa season in Tepa, said farmers would receive GH¢20,943 per tonne of cocoa.

This translates to a GH¢1,308 producer price per bag of cocoa.

President Akufo-Addo said this was “the highest price to be paid to cocoa farmers across West Africa in some 50 years.”

Mahama criticises new hike

Former President John Mahama was unhappy with the new GH¢1,308 producer price per bag of cocoa.

on Facebook, Mahama described the new prices as a rip-off of cocoa farmers.

"This is unfair to our cocoa farmers, who have been worse off since the NPP took over the reins of government in 2017."

"In 2016, my government, in addition to the free fertiliser and free cocoa seedlings programme, gave cocoa farmers 66.06% of the FOB Price of cocoa."

