A Ghanaian woman bid farewell to her flourishing career as a lawyer to pursue love overseas.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, she cited marriage as the primary reason for her career shift.

She disclosed in the interview that she earned a comfortable salary between GH¢20,000 to GH¢30,000 a month, however, she had to reunite with her husband who lived abroad.

The legal practitioner expressed sentiments over her decision, stating that if she had her way, she would not have abandoned her career in Ghana.

Despite this stance, the lawyer now finds herself unwilling to relocate to Ghana, given the country's current economic situation.

"The Ghana I left behind is not what I met when I came for holidays. Everything is expensive now and even if you earn that much, you will end up spending everything," she said.

Netizens react to video:

The video has attracted a flurry of reactions from netizens. Many praised her as an intelligent woman, while others commented about her job as a lawyer.

@Enkaakyi wrote:

"I've never practice law since I completed 10years ago."

@wisdom wrote:

"Law dier money is not inside oo. You work 9 years Dey take $2.5k . Only a few are really chopping money."

@Cologne_mastergh wrote:

"When Sandra Ankobiah was saying this people thought she was lying. Most Ghanaian lawyers barley like litigation."

@Barrister wrote:

"I want to be a lawyer too."

