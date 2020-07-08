- A stunning young lady has gotten married to a handsome Uber driver after boldly proposing to him on their 1st day of meeting

- The man had come to pick up the beautiful black lady and her friends to their favourite nightspot in the city

- According to the now happy wife, she fell in love with the driver the exact moment she set her eyes on him and instantly proposed to be his girlfriend

A beautiful black lady who calls herself Energy Vibration on Instagram has gotten married to her handsome Uber driver that she boldly proposed to on the very first day he picked her up.

The pretty lady narrated how it all happen when her future husband pulled up after she and her friends ordered an Uber to take them to one of their favourite spots in Washington DC.

By a twist of fate, the lady sat in front whilst her two friends hopped into the back seats. Minutes into the ride she looked over and saw the charming gentleman in the driver's seat.

Read the full post below:

Without holding back, she immediately asked him whether he had a girlfriend, to which the driver replied "No". She then followed up to inquire whether he would like one.

Energy Vibration narrates that at that point,

"He flashes a handsome grin, laughing a bit at my audacity, we chat about music and such and he drops me and my friends off"

Before the Uber driver left, he took her contact details and reached out to her after a week. One year after that, they moved in together. Six months after that they were engaged and four months later they were married.

Now, the lucky couple is happily married with a bouncing baby boy and their story has caused a stir online as an extraordinary way to meet, propose to, and marry the love of one's life.

