A Ghanaian pastor celebrated a young bride in his church for maintaining her chastity until marriage

In a video shared on X, the pastor expressed his pride in the bride and commended her faith during her wedding ceremony

The announcement drew cheers and applause from the congregation, while netizens shared their thoughts on the video

A Ghanaian pastor could not hide his joy when one of the young ladies in his church revealed that she had remained celibate until her wedding day.

The pastor told the congregation gathered to witness the wedding that he was proud the lady was getting married having maintained her chastity.

In a video shared on X, the pastor admitted that he knew it was not easy to wait to be with a man only after marriage. He nonetheless expressed his appreciation that she waited, as the Bible entreats every Christian to do.

“Hannah is getting married. I’m so proud of you for keeping yourself. I know it wasn’t easy, but I’m so proud of you. You will see how God will honour you.”

When the pastor made the bride's status public, the congregation cheered and applauded her.

Netizens celebrate celibate bride

@crymezeeowusu said:

“Where are the others? You see how your follow sister was showing praises 👏 We can't say the same about you.”

@KUFFUORR said:

“Yh, that’s my church ❤️❤️❤️. At TANTRA HILL.”

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"Man found himself gold in human form.”

Ghanaian bride cries on her wedding day

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian groom and his bride cried on their wedding day after an elderly woman praised the lady for her good character.

In a video on TikTok, the elderly woman said the bride was a good woman and congratulated the man for finding a gem.

Netizens thronged the comment section to share their views.

