Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari kept his identity a secret after she welcomed their twin daughters back in 2015

We are gradually putting a face to the mysterious baby daddy of the mother of 4 adorable kids, as she finally reveals his identity in a new video

Fans are in a state of shock after she surprisingly introduced popular actor Van Vicker as the man who gave her 4 adorable children

Multiple award-winning actress, Nadia Buari, has finally revealed the identity of the man she birthed her 4 adorable children with in a new video making waves.

The celebrated actress is known for keeping her private life out of the media especially when it comes to her family and love life.

Nadia has managed to keep the identity of her baby father a secret since she welcomed their twin daughters back in 2015.

Nadia Buari and her 4 Adorable Children.source: Instagram/@nadiabuari

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram page, Nadia revealed for the first time the identity of her significant half she had 4 adorable kids with and the outcome was a big surprise.

She starts by telling fans her intent to show off her kids' father and tilts the camera to him but he had his face turned behind the camera.

He turns and to our surprise, it was actor popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker. The two, later on, bust into laughter which has got many fans confused.

Van Vicker came under the post to call out Nadia as the brain behind the video as he commented saying that the entire video was Nadia Buari's idea.

Fans Reaction to the video

@angeleyes831 commented:

"See stop playing with my emotions. I miss seeing u guys on set"

@prettyass_mega stated:

"I know she wasn't going to"

@itzz.donna_reigns also commented:

"It would have been a perfect match tho"

@glowgetterz asserted:

"so you didn't tell him about the before now"

