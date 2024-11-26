The Africa Military Games has started in the capital of Nigeria, Abuja, with the various armies representing their countries

West African heavyweights Ghana and Nigeria rekindle their agel-long rivalry at the competition in Boxing

The competition is expected to foster unity among the 54 countries in Africa following the second edition of the multi-sport event

The Africa Military Games in Abuja produced several thrilling encounters between the various countries participating in the competitions.

It was also an opportunity for Ghanaians and Nigerians to take their rivalry to a new frontier.

From Algeria to Zimbabwe, athletes in the military converged in Abuja last week for the exciting event.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a Ghanaian army boxer engaged his Nigerian counterpart. In the short clip, the Nigerian, who was in an all-red attire could not stand the early punches as he got dazed by the Ghanaian.

Ghanaians took to social media to react

@RichieGonzalex posted:

No be small punches the Alata man Dey chop

@Benzema_DeGoat wrote:

This blow dem dey call am “K) fie k) wu”

@ComradeGaffar added:

Lights over darkness be this

@iamMCT7 posted:

The Ghanaian was really too much on his strength. No defense. He will get exposed against a real threat

@nanaezze tweeted:

All the Eba still couldn't save my Naija Boxer

@LampOil09 added:

Look at the number of young boxers we have in Bukom and other areas, but because they can’t pay their way into the armed forces look at how dbee soldier dey throw punches like ebi roadside women fight… results of monetisation and politisation of institutions

Nigerian artists thrill military at AMGA

Several top Nigerian artists, including Olamide, performed at the competition's opening ceremony in Abuja.

Also joining him were legendary musician D'Banj and Afronbeats singer Yemi Alade.

The musician thrilled fans before the games began last week.

Nigeria beat Ghana to win WAFU

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria have defeated the Black Satellites of Ghana to win the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Lomé, Togo.

A first-half brace from Kparobo Arierhi was enough for Nigeria to lift the trophy despite a second-half consolation from Ghana's Jerry Afriyie.

Both teams went into the finals, and their place at next year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations was secured.

