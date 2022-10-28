An unknown Ghanaian woman in public transport has shared her opinions about the state of affairs in Ghana

In a viral vox pop conducted by GHOne TV, the woman asked where relatives of government officials are not affected by the fuel increment

Some Ghanaian social media users have commented and applauded her for expressing her honest opinions

A Ghanaian woman in public transport, popularly called Trotro has added her voice to the Ghanaians who are blaming the government for the economic hardships in the country.

An unknown Ghanaian woman has won the admiration as she talks about the economy in a viral video @ameyawdebrah

In a viral video posted by the Ghanaian media house, GHOne TV, the unknown passenger said,

So those we increased the prices of fuel, don't they have family members that use vehicular transport? Don't their family members buy fuel?

Sir, let's call a spade a spade. The Government is not good, if it were, why would it increase the prices of goods when we voted for you to come and save us?

When you were coming, did you drive a G-wagon or v8? Don't you buy food? Both you and I know the economy is bad. Let's stop being hypocrites.

The economy is bad, it's bad. Now, even bride prices are being asked to be reduced. How are the men going to marry in this bad economy?

I don't have any suggestions for him. He should do what he wants to do. Let's put the Russian government in charge of Ghana for 20 years. We'll come back to normal. Sir, get away from me with your nonsense.

Some social media users have commented on the video posted by Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah.

She actually expressed those emotions on behalf of the entire nation.

Thank you for the words so sweet madam. She really spoke for every honest Ghanaian chale

Ironically Akuffo Addo lead the “ kumi pr3ko’ Champaign.... hmmmm now see him ‍♀️

Ghanaians kraaa have even been nice to this government ooo. If we all come together and protest against the ruling government they will start to sit up and fix things. It’s really not easy at all

Source: YEN.com.gh