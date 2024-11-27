John Mahama's sons, Sharaf and Shahid Mahama were recently spotted having fun with some ladies

The two jammed to one of Quamina MP's songs with Sharaf's girlfriend, Jasmine Djang, and others

The video has triggered mixed reactions among social media users, with people debating over it

A video of two of John Mahama's sons partying and chilling has emerged online, triggering reactions from social media users.

The video shows Sharaf and Shahid Mahama in the company of pretty ladies dancing and having fun at a public event.

John Mahama's sons, Sharaf and Shahid, jam with girls at party. Photo source: OMG Voice

The video, shared on Facebook by OMG Voice, shows Sharaf, who wore white, exchanging pleasantries with a guy nearby. His brother, Shahid, stood behind him and showed some dance moves as Qaumina MP's Amanfuor Girls played.

2020 Miss Malaika winner Jasmine Djang, who is Sharaf's girlfriend, appeared before Shahid to dance with him.

After greeting the guy standing by, Sharaf returned to where his girlfriend and brother were dancing to chat with them.

All this while, a well-built man, known in local parlance as a macho man, stood behind the Mahamas and the ladies, seemingly on bodyguard duties.

It is unknown precisely what the occasion was or when the party was held, but the Mahama sons and their squad had a great night out.

Watch the video below:

Partying video of Mahama's sons triggers reactions

The video of Sharaf and Shahid has triggered mixed reactions online. While some have criticised the boys over using a bodyguard, many have defended them, arguing that the state was not funding their lifestyle.

Teresa Abugah said:

"Thank God they are not guarding a statue."

Romeo Romminadi Ross said:

"Even Nana Addo's statue has bodyguards."

Hajj Ahmed said:

"At least the bodyguard is being employed. He will get something to feed his family."

Bra Kofi Nie said:

"While party faithful are everywhere doing everything possible for your father to come into government, you are there chilling ....oh I see, we will advise ourselves."

Flourish Eve Gh said:

"Thank God is not millions of dollars under the bed they are guarding .... enjoy young man life is so short like the short statue being guarded."

Sharaf Mahama launches sports agency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama had been spotted showcasing his dance moves at the launch of his new sports agency, Legacy Rise Sports.

Sharaf, who recently qualified as a football player agent, launched his agency in Accra in August after receiving his FIFA licence.

The video drew a flurry of reactions as many social media users were excited to see the former president's son dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh