A female Nigerian graduate celebrated graduating from university in style by showcasing her dance skills

The lady burst into fast body moves that attracted people around causing them to lose focus to cheer her

She danced like a professional as she vibed with infectious energy that a lady had to collect her bag in support of her showing

A Nigerian lady treated her colleagues on campus to a good showing as she danced hard in celebration of becoming a graduate.

While we couldn't ascertain the higher institution it took place, one thing was clear - the lady was a great stepper.

She made her colleagues lose focus Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

In the short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the excited lady with spectacles on and while in her signing out shirt started off with leg moves in rhythm with a song in the background.

She switched between dance styles

She switched things up with intensified dancing and added a style to her legwork.

The female graduate incorporated a one hand move as she switched between different popular dance styles including doing the focus dance.

Graduating students around where she was dancing shifted their attention to catch a glimpse of the hot stepper doing her thing.

Along the line, a female had to help hold her bag to allow the lady dance freely.

Nigerians remark on the lady's performance

@official_vanessa_prints wrote:

"If not that i don’t have that shoe and shirt , what’s this dance that i cannot do."

@samson_jaytunez stated:

"See as them they as it to say they don really finish! Cynthia come next year for your carryovers."

@_fauzeey commented:

"The fact that there is another girl by her side dancing too and no one can see is just funny."

@dumebiblog stated:

"Why Nigerians dey happy if them graduate? certificate wey dey useless home and abroad, many people no even remember where dem put their certificates."

@mo_hub2020 said:

"U see that lady that helped her with her back is a good person, I no fit dance but I go help u to shine gang."

