Top 7 Rib-cracking Comedy Videos of Clemento Suarez that show he is a Genius

Some time ago, a Ghanaian influencer on Twitter, caused a shake on the social media platform after asking who was the funniest comedian in Ghana presently

From nowhere, countless tweets popped up with Ghanaians hailing none other than Clemento Suarez, that he was unmatched in the country.

YEN.com.gh compiles some of the most hilarious videos that were shared as proof of Clemento's unmatched ingenuity in the world of comedy.

He's a just genius - Ghanaians hail Clemento Suarez on Twitter with top 7 comedy videos Source: Instagram, Clemento Suarez

1. Wo wofa Kojo indicated along with his video that Suarez was truly a pure genius.

2. Jeff Tymer said he does not get it when people compare DKB to Suarez because the difference is so clear and Cemento is on top

3. Maiestas proof concerning the Ghanaian comedian was a video on Clemento speaking on why he did not like the song 'Saara' by Sarkodie

4. Before long, Maiestas came along with another video of Clemento pretending to be a sign language interpreter

5. Another rib-cracking video of Clemento was when he imitated former president Jerry John Rawlings and got him laughing

6. Anadwo referred to DKB as Kokoteasua Kevin Hart and asked Ghanaians not to compare him with Clemento Suarez

7. Sergio's video saw Clemento Suarez acting as a student from a poor background

Not long ago, the Clemento Suarez, known in private life as Clement Ashiteye, showed off his twin sons in a new video as they celebrate their birthday.

The boys have turned one year old today, March 17, 2021, and the comedian shared the video in celebration.

In another rib-cracking report, a young senior high school girl dancing to Stonebwoy's trending Putuu song with all her energy went a bit too far and ended up on the floor in the hilarious footage.

The rib-cracking video that gathered numerous reactions was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook handle of TV3 Ghana.

The young girl is in the classroom when the song starts playing in the background and she decides to join the social media trend with a dance video before things fall apart.

