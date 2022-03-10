Kofi Nyarko is a hardworking kenkey seller based in Tema in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana

He has received over GHc3,000 and a tricycle from some Ghanaians living abroad following an interview with DJ Naami of SVTV Africa

In his latest interview, Nyarko expressed gratitude to the charitable people and the media outlet based in Ghana

A Ghanaian kenkey seller, Kofi Nyarko, has received over GHc3000 and a tricycle, locally known as 'aboboyaa', from donors living outside the country.

It would be recalled that Kofi Kenkey, as he is widely known, shared his story a few weeks ago with SVTV Africa, revealing why he decided to sell kenkey.

He disclosed that people belittle him because of his chosen business. According to him, three ladies told him stealing would be better than selling Fante kenkey.

Hardworking Ghanaian Kenkey Seller Receives GHc3000, Tricycle to Expand His Business. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

In a subsequent interview, Nyarko told DJ Nyaami that some Ghanaians abroad sent him money.

The Tema-based kenkey seller disclosed that one person gave him GHc2000 and the tricycle. He added that others also gave him money, amounting to over GHc3000, as he expressed immense gratitude.

Nyarko also sent out words of gratitude to SVTV Africa.

Watch the interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh