A pastor used a prank to pass his message of not being fearful and almost all his members fell for it

In a video, the clergyman suddenly ran away from the pulpit as his members followed suit, thinking the church is in danger

Many people who reacted to the video said that man's way of passing his sermon is creative and powerful

A video shared by Teju Babyface showing a pastor trying to pass his message of trusting in God in an unusual way has stirred massive reactions online.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the man while reading a Bible passage that speaks about a Christain not being afraid bolted.

The members ran away from their seats without thinking. Photo source: @tejubabyfaceoyelakin

He tested their faith

The members, sensing danger, never stopped to think twice when they reacted accordingly. Most of them abandoned their seats in seconds.

The pastor came back and told them it was all a prank as he asked if there was anybody injured. He went ahead to speak about doing away with the spirit of fearfulness as a believer.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

get_grillkitchen said:

"Some don run reach bus stop before pastor’s announcement o."

inioluwagem said:

"Pastor wey prank shurch members."

chiky_fashion_instute_ said:

"Pastooooor!!! Aah!!! who ask you to put me to the test!? Nbok!?"

busoolaa said:

"I literally laughed out loud."

highchief_steve said:

"When the pastor himself done run.. Watin you dey wait for."

fola_osasona said:

"Jokes aprt, the message is powerful."

Mike Todd: Pastor Spotted Smearing His Spit on Churchgoer’s Face During Sermon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an Oklahoma, US pastor stunned his congregation and many on social media after using a disgusting demonstration in church during a sermon.

Mike Todd, the lead pastor at Transformation Church, did the most unthinkable thing that was certainly questionable, especially in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video that has gone viral, Todd could be seen spitting on his hand before smearing it on a churchgoer's face, who stood there with his eyes closed.

