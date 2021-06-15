A 40-year-old Nigerian man, Olalere Afeez Adebare, who has a masters in agronomy has taken to farming to survive

The man called for government help in expanding his business as he cited insecurity and lack of money as some of his challenges

Olalere revealed that he took a liking to agriculture from a tender age and hopes to feed not just himself but other people

After bagging a masters degree in agronomy, 40-year-old Olalere Afeez Adebare, of Babasale Compound, Ilua, Kajola local government area of Oyo state has been passionately engaged in the business of frying cassava flakes (garri) and other agricultural activities to make ends meet.

I've always loved farming

The 40-year-old man, who had at his tender age been involved in agriculture developed a passion for the farming profession with a view to feeding himself and others. He also wanted to become an employer.

The man said that he is in dire need of government support to grow his business.

Adebare who hails from Oyo state established his outfit at KI 4 Ife-Ondo road Pele in Ondo City, Ondo state.

The agriculturist had his master's degree in agronomy in 2021 at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state.

I want to train others to become farmers

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng regional reporter, Imran Khalid, the man revealed that he is interested in training other people to become farmers.

Adebare, however, lamented that he has been battling with many challenges as he does not have enough equipment. He disclosed that insecurity and lack of funds were others.

It should be noted that he got his first degree in agricultural science in 2015 from Obafemi Awolowo Ile-Ife, Osun State (Adeyemi Chapter, Ondo state) and agric double major in 2007 at the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Secondary education was acquired at Ilua Community Grammar School in 2003, while he had his primary education at Ansar-U-Deen Primary School, Ilua in 1997.

