Funke Felix-Adejumo urged people to move on from relationships and friendships in which they're the richest

The renowned Nigerian preacher explained that there is a connection between association and prosperity

She alluded to Joseph in the Bible to reinforce her opinion

Clergywoman, Funke Felix-Adejumo, has urged people to quit friendships and relationships when they discover they are the richest in their circle for better connections.

The popular preacher shared this opinion during a church programme recently, grounding her sermon on the principles of wealth as she linked the effects of association and prosperity.

Felix-Adejumo alluded to Joseph in the Bible, saying, ''Joseph befriended wealthy prisoners, butlers, and bakers'' whilst in prison.

If You're the Richest Among Your Friends, Move On - Pastor Felix-Adejumo Advises Photo credit: lindaikejiblogofficial/@christiandailyp (Twitter)

Explaining her point

She explained that one must aim to connect with people living in a realm above them to improve challenging situations.

''Some of you, you are the best person in your group. Wake up. That group should expire tonight,'' she said.

She continued:

''You are the richest among your friends when you sit at the table. That relationship has expired. Move on. Befriend wealthy mentors,'' she urged the congregants.

Watch the video below:

