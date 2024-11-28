A video of a Ghanaian lady reflecting on life after completing senior high school is trending online

She disclosed that while her friends were furthering their education, she now works as a street hawker

Netizens who reacted to the post have advised the lady not to give up on her desire to go to school

A young Ghanaian lady sparked reactions online after she took to TikTok to lament the setback she suffered in her quest to further her education.

This comes after she posted a short clip of herself on TikTok packaging African Locust beans, popularly known in local parlance as Dawadawa.

Working with a sad look, she disclosed in the video's caption that although all her friends back in senior high school were pursuing higher education, either in nursing training institutions or the university, she now makes a living as a hawker.

"All my SHS friends are in nursing training or university. Me: Dawadawa seller," the caption read.

The video, which highlights the lady's determination to further her education, had raked in over 1,000 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians empathise with young street hawker

Netizens who chanced on the video shared words of inspiration and hope with the young lady. Others also urged her not to give up her dream of pursuing tertiary education.

Dzifaemefa commented:

"Your time will surely come this was me some years back but now here am I in nursing school."

Adi wrote:

"Everything will surely be fine my dear."

hajiachicks added:

"Aww u make me cry, but thank Allah u have make it left with us."

Mary Sam indicated:

"God's time is the best."

Mich replied:

"Allah has time for everyone and your time will come even at the last minute."

