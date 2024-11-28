An independent parliamentary candidate in Effutu, Louisa Buabeng, has been remanded into police custody

An independent parliamentary candidate in Effutu, Louisa Buabeng, has been remanded into police custody.

She was arraigned at the Winneba High Court on Thursday, November 28, 2024, after her arrest related to the discovery of several voter identification cards at the residence of one of her aides.

Louisa Buabeng has been remanded into police custody after her arrest. Source: All of Ghana

Citi News reported that Buabeng was initially arrested on November 20 at the court premises after a hearing into an election-related suit she had filed. She was re-arrested on November 27.

Her aide has been charged with unlawful possession of documents while she faces a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime.

The court has remanded the candidate into custody for four days, and she is expected to reappear before the court on Monday, December 1, 2024.

Police chase election crimes

The National Election Security Taskforce has established a financial reward system to encourage the public to report electoral crimes.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, said it would improve public participation in safeguarding the elections.

He added that the financial incentive initiative was intended to bolster the security architecture of the general election on December 7.

Wontumi FM's Oheneba Nana Asiedu arrested

YEN.com.gh reported that Wontumi FM's Oheneba Nana Asiedu has been granted bail after his arrest for allegedly broadcasting false news.

Asiedo reportedly falsely claimed in a broadcast that the 2024 election would be taking place on two different days.

In his broadcast, he announced that candidates occupying positions one to seven on the ballot would have their elections on the first day, and candidates occupying positions eight to 13 would be held the next day.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command summoned Asiedu on Friday, November 22, 2024, and arrested him later on.

