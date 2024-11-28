GFP flagbearer Akua Donkor's family has held her one-week observance at Ejuratia in the Ashanti Region

Videos from the one-week ceremony have emerged online, showing many sombre and vibrant moments

Curiously, no leading political party figure was spotted at the ceremony apart from NDC's Betty Mould Iddrisu, who hails from the town

A one-week observance has been held for Madam Akua Donkor, the late flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

The ceremony took place on Thursday, November 28, 2024, in her hometown of Ejuratia, in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

Akua Donkor's family holds her one-week observance. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Akua Donkor dies

Akua Donkor passed away on October 28, 2024. Her passing was confirmed by her running mate, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi a.k.a. Roman Fada, who indicated that she had been admitted at the Ridge Hospital, where she kicked the bucket.

Being one of 13 candidates approved to contest the December 7 presidential elections, the news of Akua Donkor's passing has left many Ghanaians, including actress Lydia Forson, saddened and in disbelief.

One-week holds without presidential candidates

One month after her passing, Akua Donkor's family held a one-week observance. Videos from the ceremony have emerged online. The videos show a mix of vibrant and sad scenes.

The venue for the one-week observance was neatly arranged before the ceremony started, as captured in the video below.

In one of the videos, the National Democratic Congress' Betty Mould Iddrisu, who also hails from Ejuratia, was spotted sitting in a pensive mood at the family houses of the deceased.

See the video below:

Another video showed Akua Donkor's running mate and other leaders of the GFP arriving at the main venue for the one-week observance.

The New Patriotic Party leaders in the area were also captured at the ceremony.

While there was representation from some political parties, none of the leading parties' presidential candidates or national executives were present at Akua Donkor's one week.

EC disqualifies Akua Donkor's replacement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akua Donkor's running mate, Roman Fada, has been disqualified from contesting the 2024 presidential election in her stead.

His disqualification followed the Electoral Commission’s discovery of several errors and illegalities in his nomination form.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh