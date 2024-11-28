The 27 persons who had attempted to destool the Abetifihene Nana Akyemfuor Asiedu Agyeman III have been granted bail

The court set the bail at GH¢200,000, with two sureties and one justification, and they're to reappear on December 19

The lawyer of the accused, Effah Darteh, said he was satisfied with the ruling and called for peace in Abetifi

The Mpraeso Circuit Court has granted bail to 27 individuals involved in the Abetifi chieftaincy dispute.

The court presided over by Her Ladyship Adwoa Akyamaah Ofosu, granted bail to the amount of GH¢200,000, with two sureties and one justification.

The Mpraeso Court says the 27 accused must reappear on December 19.

This was after their lawyers urged the court to reconsider the request and grant bail after the group had been denied bail two weeks ago.

Following the court proceedings, the accused's lawyer, Captain Nkrabeah Effah Darteh, commended the court’s decision, stating that the presiding judge had been fair in her ruling and had applied the law as it should.

He said he looked forward to resolving the chieftaincy issue amicably in court.

The 27 are expected to reappear before the court on December 19.

Abetifihemaa denounces fake Yaa Asantewaa

The ‘rightful’ queen mother of Abetifi in the Eastern Region, Nana Amma Amanua II, has denounced the video of a woman who claims to be the area's queen mother.

In the widely-circulated video, the woman posing as the queen mother questioned the Abetifihene, who was seated on the floor as part of the destoolment process.

The video led to outrage and a bloody clash in Abetifi as community members attempted to thwart the apparent coup attempt. Nana Amma Amanua II, addressing the video and claims, said the woman, who identified herself as Yaa Asantewaa, has no connection whatsoever with the traditional stool of Abetifi.

Reaffirming her position as Abetifihemaa, Nana Amma Amanua II noted that Yaa Asantewaa is notorious for pretending to be the queen mother when she is out of town, further dismissing her claim to the throne.

Concerning the Abetfihene’s destoolment, Nana Amma Amanua II stated that rites have been performed to reinstate the Abetifihene as the rightful chief of Abetifi.

Kwahumanhene destooled

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Abetifihene Nana Akyemfuor Asiedu Agyeman III has been named the acting president of the Kwahu Traditional Council after the Kwahumanhene was recently destooled.

According to circulating information, Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II was dethroned over his alleged involvement in a financial scandal at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), where he served as board chairman.

