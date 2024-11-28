The National Election Security Taskforce has established a financial reward system to encourage the public to report electoral crimes ahead of the December 7 polls

The National Election Security Taskforce has launched a financial reward system to encourage members of the public to report security threats before the December 7 polls.

The initiative, announced by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, who heads the task force, aims to encourage informants to share relevant information with the police or other security agencies and receive rewards ranging from GH¢1,000 to GH¢20,000.

The IGP says the initiative would bolster the security architecture of the upcoming December 7 elections.

Informants have been advised to reach out to the task force via the toll-free hotline 0800-311-311.

The IGP made the announcement during a meeting with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) on Wednesday, November 27.

He stated that the programme was to support the task force’s work in ensuring an incident-free election through active public participation.

He said informants would only receive the promised funds if the information they provide when operationalised, delivers good results.

After that, the funds would be transferred to the informants through channels of their own choosing.

NDC demands removal of military officer

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded Brigadier General Michael Opoku's immediate removal from office as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The NDC argued that his alleged supervision of the infamous Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election brutalities permanently stained his reputation and capabilities and that he should not be allowed to hold his current position.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's Director for Communications, noted that the Brigadier’s position as the GOC Central Command of the GAF threatened the collective goal of a violence-free and fair election.

He thus called for the Brigadier’s removal from the security architecture for the fast-approaching 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Military warns violent voters against causing disturbances

YEN.com.gh reported that the military has issued a stern warning against people who may incite violence at the polls.

Lt. Col. Jacob Cudjoe said such persons would be dealt with harshly by military officers when caught.

He advised that voters conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and heed the instructions of officers.

