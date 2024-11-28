Otto Addo Reportedly Takes Responsibility for Creating Tension By Making Mohammed Kudus Captain
- Ghana coach Otto Addo has admitted to creating confusion with his decision to make Mohammed Kudus captain
- The Black Stars were hugely affected by internal issues leading to the team's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025
- Ghana finished bottom of Group F during the ill-fated run and changed the leadership of the team three times
Black Stars coach Otto Addo's future remains a subject of interest as the Ghana Football Association continues a critical analysis of the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
On Wednesday, November 27, the Executive Council of the federation met to decide his future.
However, the association has not released an official statement after the lengthy meeting with the Black Stars trainer.
According to Ghana Soccernet, the former Ghana player will be retained as coach of the Black Stars to prepare the team for the World Cup qualifiers.
Meanwhile, Addo reportedly highlighted several factors that contributed to Ghana's failure to make it to Morocco in 2025.
Part of the issues he raised in his technical report was his decision to hand Mohammed Kudus the captaincy with the more experienced Jordan Ayew around.
This is believed to have caused 'disunity and tension' in camp, creating an unhealthy scenario in camp ahead of the match against Sudan, a game Ghana drew in Accra before losing the second leg in Libya.
Addo immediately rectified the situation by handing Ayew the armband in the final two matches of the qualifiers, but the Leicester striker missed the game against Niger.
GFA to announce Addo decision this week
Despite reports claiming the 49-year-old has been retained, some sections of the media also claim some members of the Executive Council have rejected the decision.
Addo was re-appointed as Black Stars coach in March but officially took over in June for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.
Since his return, the former Borussia Dortmund player has won only two in eight matches.
Addo criticised for Ayew decision
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Communications Director of the GFA Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara believes Otto Addo's man-management was his undoing as the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Sannie Daara is backing the German-trained tactician to maintain his job as coach of the senior national team.
However, he was quick to also admit that there are aspects of his craft that need to improve.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni (Sports Editor) Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com