Ghana coach Otto Addo has admitted to creating confusion with his decision to make Mohammed Kudus captain

The Black Stars were hugely affected by internal issues leading to the team's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025

Ghana finished bottom of Group F during the ill-fated run and changed the leadership of the team three times

Black Stars coach Otto Addo's future remains a subject of interest as the Ghana Football Association continues a critical analysis of the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

On Wednesday, November 27, the Executive Council of the federation met to decide his future.

However, the association has not released an official statement after the lengthy meeting with the Black Stars trainer.

Otto Addo takes responsibility after the captaincy decision cost Ghana AFCON 2025. Photo: David Ramos Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Getty Images

According to Ghana Soccernet, the former Ghana player will be retained as coach of the Black Stars to prepare the team for the World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Addo reportedly highlighted several factors that contributed to Ghana's failure to make it to Morocco in 2025.

Part of the issues he raised in his technical report was his decision to hand Mohammed Kudus the captaincy with the more experienced Jordan Ayew around.

This is believed to have caused 'disunity and tension' in camp, creating an unhealthy scenario in camp ahead of the match against Sudan, a game Ghana drew in Accra before losing the second leg in Libya.

Addo immediately rectified the situation by handing Ayew the armband in the final two matches of the qualifiers, but the Leicester striker missed the game against Niger.

GFA to announce Addo decision this week

Despite reports claiming the 49-year-old has been retained, some sections of the media also claim some members of the Executive Council have rejected the decision.

Addo was re-appointed as Black Stars coach in March but officially took over in June for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Since his return, the former Borussia Dortmund player has won only two in eight matches.

Addo criticised for Ayew decision

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Communications Director of the GFA Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara believes Otto Addo's man-management was his undoing as the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sannie Daara is backing the German-trained tactician to maintain his job as coach of the senior national team.

However, he was quick to also admit that there are aspects of his craft that need to improve.

Source: YEN.com.gh