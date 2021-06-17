A photo of Afia Badu, the lady who lost her life in the bullion van robbery at Adedenkpo Timber Market at James Town near Korle-Bu has popped up.

The photos have popped up after the Greater Accra Regional Police Command paid a visit to Badu's family on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The police team visited to commiserate with the family on their loss and assured them of their preparedness to bring the robbers to justice.

Afia Badu and Emmanuel Osei Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Badu, a trader at the location of the robbery was shot during the attack which also saw Emmanuel Osei, the police officer escorting the van, shot to death.

While photos of Osei had flooded social media after the news went viral, photos of Badu who is also known as Joyce Amankwaa had not been spotted.

The visit by the Accra Police Command showed Badu's photo displayed in her house and she looked beautiful.

Aged 40, checks by YEN.com.gh's team which visited the robbery scene indicate that Badu was a hairdresser with apprentices but lost her shop in a demolition exercise in the area. She thus resorted to selling non-alcoholic drinks and water.

It was at the same spot she was selling on that fateful day when the robbers struck and took her life in their operation.

She was survived by her husband, Gameli Apau and their three children.

See Badu's photo below:

Source: Yen.com.gh