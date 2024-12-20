The funeral has been held for Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jr, the son of the former Minister of Defence, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor

Significant figures in the New Patriotic Party, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, attended the funeral

Addo-Kufuor Jr's took place at St Cyprian’s Cathedral in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 19, 2024

A funeral service has been held for Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jr, the son of the former Minister of Defence, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor and nephew of former president John Kufuor.

The funeral featured significant figures in the New Patriotic Party, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife.

A funeral service is held for Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jr in Kumasi. Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, was also present at the funeral, which took place at St Cyprian’s Cathedral in Kumasi on December 19, 2024.

Old boys from Addo-Kufuor Jr's alma matter, Prempeh College, were also well represented at the funeral.

Addo-Kufuor Jr was reported dead on November 29, 2024. His family has not disclosed his cause of death to the public.

About Addo-Kufuor Jr

Addo-Kufuor Jr is a former President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines. He also served on the ECOWAS Federation of Chambers of Mines, the Chamber Mine's representative on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Advisory Council and the Private Enterprises Federation Council of Ghana.

Addo-Kufuor Jr worked with Newmont Africa and AngloGold Ashanti.

He was also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana.

Theresa' Kufuor's passing

YEN.com.gh reported that another significant member of the Kufuor family, former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing at Peduase.

A state funeral was held for her on November 16, 2023.

The former First Lady's final funeral rites were held at Heroes Park in Kumasi on November 18, 2023. Her final resting place is said to be a mansion in the Kumasi suburb of Daaban.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh